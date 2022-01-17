Who are Ebou Adams and Jay Fulton? A closer look at the latest two players to be linked with Blackpool

Fresh from making two January additions last week, Neil Critchley’s men were also linked with two new faces over the weekend in Ebou Adams, of Forest Green Rovers, and Swansea City’s Jay Fulton.

Unsurprisingly, both are central midfielders and it’s been suggested they could be viewed as potential alternatives for Cameron Brannagan, who currently remains an Oxford United player despite being Blackpool’s number one target this month.

But what do we know about Adams and Fulton? We take a closer look here…

Ebou Adams, Forest Green

According to the Football Insider, Blackpool are among a host of Championship sides looking at the 26-year-old.

An all-action midfielder, Adams is now into the final six months of his contract at the New Lawn Stadium.

According to reports, Forest Green - who currently hold a seven-point lead at the top of the League Two table - are determined to keep hold of their star man, who is currently away on African Cup of Nations duty with Gambia.

Before heading away on international duty, Adams had made 21 appearances for Rob Edwards’ side in all competitions.

He made the move to Gloucestershire in 2019 after spending one season in the National League with Ebbsfleet United.

That move came after loan spells at Braintree, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient while he was at Norwich City, where he failed to make an appearance.

To date, Adams has made 101 appearances for Forest Green and has chipped in with nine goals and 11 assists.

The midfielder has featured in both AFCON group games for Gambia. Born in England to Gambian parents, Adams has been capped 10 times by his adopted country having made his debut in 2017.

Adams classes himself as an energetic box-to-box midfielder, who likes to defend and make “crunching” tackles as much as he likes to get forward, create and chip in with goals.

Jay Fulton, Swansea City

The 27-year-old finds himself down the pecking order at Swansea, where he’s not made a league appearance since September.

Fulton did make a fleeting appearance in the FA Cup last week, replacing Michael Obafemi in the 90th minute of Swansea’s 3-2 third round defeat to Southampton.

The midfielder has only started five games this season, coming off the bench in another.

According to reports, Swansea are happy to let their player go this month, with both Blackpool and Barnsley interested in a potential loan move. But it’s understood the South Wales outfit would rather sanction a permanent exit.

Born in Bolton, Fulton qualifies for Scotland through his father Steve, who played for Celtic, Falkirk and Hearts during an 18-year playing career of his own.

Jay was born during his Dad’s time at Bolton Wanderers during the 1993/94 season.

Fulton has been capped by Scotland from Under-18 to Under-21 level.

Like his Dad, Fulton also spent time with Celtic, Hearts and Falkirk as a youngster before starting his professional career with the latter in 2011.

He eventually made 83 appearances for the Scottish outfit before earning a move to Swansea in 2014, where he’s since played 132 times.

He also spent brief loan spells with Oldham Athletic and Wigan Athletic.

Known to be more of a technical player, Fulton is a midfielder that looks to dictate the tempo of a game and pick out forward players from deep.

He’s calm on the ball and neat and tidy in possession, but can also break down opposition attacks too.