Despite the tight scoreline, the Seasiders were utterly dominant from start to finish

Which player performed like a prime Juan Roman Riquelme on his first Blackpool start?

The Seasiders produced a heroic comeback last night to become the first Blackpool side to win away at Reading in 41 years.

By Matt Scrafton
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 8:00 am

Here's how Pool's players rated during their enthralling 3-2 win...

1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10

Produced a priceless save at the start of the second-half which would have put the game to bed for good. Distribution was excellent.

2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10

Lacked quality in the first-half, but stuck at it and was utterly relentless in the second-half. Inspired celebrations too.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10

Showed huge character after his costly error led to the second goal. Produced some big blocks.

4. Richard Keogh - 8/10

Rolls Royce of a performance. Unflustered throughout, never looked troubled and helped launch numerous attacks.

BlackpoolReadingSeasiders
