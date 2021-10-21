Which player performed like a prime Juan Roman Riquelme on his first Blackpool start?

Here's how Pool's players rated during their enthralling 3-2 win...
1. Dan Grimshaw - 8/10
Produced a priceless save at the start of the second-half which would have put the game to bed for good. Distribution was excellent.
2. Jordan Gabriel - 8/10
Lacked quality in the first-half, but stuck at it and was utterly relentless in the second-half. Inspired celebrations too.
3. Marvin Ekpiteta - 8/10
Showed huge character after his costly error led to the second goal. Produced some big blocks.
4. Richard Keogh - 8/10
Rolls Royce of a performance. Unflustered throughout, never looked troubled and helped launch numerous attacks.