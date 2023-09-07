News you can trust since 1873
Which League One games have been postponed this weekend due to international call-ups?- in pictures

A number of League One games due to take place this weekend have been postponed.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Blackpool’s trip to Fleetwood is among that matches that will be rearranged at a later date due to international call-ups.

Here is a full list of the fixtures that have been postponed:

The game was due to take place at Highbury.

1. Fleetwood V Blackpool

The game was due to take place at Highbury. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

The game was due to take place at the LNER Stadium.

2. Lincoln City V Oxford United

The game was due to take place at the LNER Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The game was due to take place at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

3. Reading V Bristol Rovers

The game was due to take place at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

The game was due to take place at Croud Meadow.

4. Shrewsbury V Bolton

The game was due to take place at Croud Meadow. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

The game was due to take place at Adams Park.

5. Wycombe V Cambridge

The game was due to take place at Adams Park. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan

The game at Vale Park has been rescheduled for September 19.

6. Port Vale V Burton

The game at Vale Park has been rescheduled for September 19. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

