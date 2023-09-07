A number of League One games due to take place this weekend have been postponed.
Blackpool’s trip to Fleetwood is among that matches that will be rearranged at a later date due to international call-ups.
Here is a full list of the fixtures that have been postponed:
1. Fleetwood V Blackpool
The game was due to take place at Highbury. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
2. Lincoln City V Oxford United
The game was due to take place at the LNER Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Reading V Bristol Rovers
The game was due to take place at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
4. Shrewsbury V Bolton
The game was due to take place at Croud Meadow. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
5. Wycombe V Cambridge
The game was due to take place at Adams Park. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Vaughan
6. Port Vale V Burton
The game at Vale Park has been rescheduled for September 19. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns