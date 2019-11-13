A number of players' contracts are due to expire at the end of the season

Which Blackpool players are out of contract at the end of this season?

A number of Blackpool players' contracts are due to expire at the end of the current 2019/20 League One campaign.

Take a look through our gallery to see when contracts are due to run until...

On loan from Rangers until the end of season

1. Goalkeeper: Jak Alnwick

On loan from Rangers until the end of season
Contract runs until summer 2021 with option to extend by 12 months

2. Goalkeeper: Myles Boney

Contract runs until summer 2021 with option to extend by 12 months
Contract expires at the end of the season.

3. Goalkeeper: Mark Howard

Contract expires at the end of the season.
Contract expires at the end of the season.

4. Goalkeeper: Christoffer Mafoumbi

Contract expires at the end of the season.
