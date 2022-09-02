‘Where do I even start?’: Josh Bowler posts emotional goodbye message to Blackpool fans

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to his Instagram page, the winger said it was an “honour” and a “privilege” to play for the Seasiders over the last year.

It comes after the 23-year-old completed a transfer deadline day move to Nottingham Forest before immediately sealing a loan move to Greek side Olympiacos.

He wrote: “Where do I even start?

“I’d just like to say it’s been an absolute honour and a privilege to play for this club, to play in front of all of you fans week in, week out.

“You’ve installed the confidence back in me and for that I am forever grateful.

“This past year has been the best year of my life football wise, both in terms of success and enjoyment and that is all down to Blackpool and you fans.

Bowler brought joy to Blackpool supporters during his one year with the club

“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank you for everything. I wish this club only good luck and success.

“See you all soon, Josh.”

Bowler, who joined Blackpool on a free transfer last summer, made 52 appearances in tangerine, scoring 10 times.

Despite a mixed start, the winger soon made himself a firm fans’ favourite at Bloomfield Road thanks to his mazy dribbles and ability to get supporters off their feet.

Bowler had been heavily linked with a move to Forest during the January transfer window, with Bournemouth and Fulham also taking a keen interest. But Blackpool saw off the interest and kept him at Bloomfield Road.

However, with Bowler out of contract at the end of the season, the Seasiders weren’t willing to risk losing their star man for nothing next summer.

In a statement, Blackpool said: “Despite the club’s best efforts to extend his stay at Bloomfield Road, the 23-year-old held a desire to test himself at the highest level.

“Throughout his time with the Seasiders, however, he has remained the consummate professional and performed superbly, scoring 10 goals in 52 appearances.