Where Blackpool, Derby County, and West Brom are expected to finish in intriguing final Championship table

The Seasiders currently lie 10th in the table, with seven wins, five draws, and six defeats from their opening 18 matches.

That decent run of form has left them with 27 points – three adrift of the play-offs and 11 clear of the drop zone.

But can they hope to kick on over the course of the remainder of the season?

FiveThirtyEight have meticulously simulated the last 28 games of the campaign to predict how the Championship’s final standings will look by the time May comes around.

But where will Blackpool finish when all is said and done?

We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know, including the percentage probability of them making the play-offs, below...

1. Fulham Points: 96 Goal Difference: +59 End of season probability: Promotion - 89% (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth Points: 89 Goal Difference: +35 End of season probability: Promotion - 69% (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. West Brom Points: 79 Goal Difference: +23 End of season probability: Play-offs - 54% (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4. Stoke City Points: 74 Goal Difference: +11 End of season probability: Play-offs - 46% (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images) Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales