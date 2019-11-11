When will Blackpool discover their EFL Trophy second round opponents?

Blackpool will find out their opponents for the second round of the EFL Trophy when the draw is made next Saturday.

The Seasiders' last-gasp 1-0 win against Wolves' Under-21s last week sealed their qualification from the group stage.

They are, however, yet to find out if they will finish as group winners or runners-up, with Carlisle United taking on Morecambe in their final game on Tuesday night.

The group stage of the competition, which features 64 clubs from 16 groups, is due to conclude this week with fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The top two from each group will progress to the second round, which remains split into Northern and Southern sections.

The winner of each group will be drawn at home and will play a runner-up of a group from the same region.

The draw will take place at 2pm on Saturday, November 16, live on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday programme.

It will be hosted by Sky Sports presenter Julian Waters and former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison and ex-England midfielder Sue Smith, who will draw the teams out.