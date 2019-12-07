'What were you saying, Joey Barton?': Blackpool fans express delight after pulsating Fleetwood Town win

Fleetwood are still yet to taste victory at Bloomfield Road
Blackpool took the Fylde coast bragging rights as they beat neighbours Fleetwood Town 3-1 in a pulsating encounter at Bloomfield Road.

Here's what you've had to say about the result: