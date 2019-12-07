'What were you saying, Joey Barton?': Blackpool fans express delight after pulsating Fleetwood Town win Fleetwood are still yet to taste victory at Bloomfield Road Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool took the Fylde coast bragging rights as they beat neighbours Fleetwood Town 3-1 in a pulsating encounter at Bloomfield Road. Here's what you've had to say about the result: League One star keen on permanent move from Leeds United, Sunderland target five January signings - League One and Two gossip Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's 3-1 victory against Fylde coast neighbours Fleetwood Town