What do we know about Blackpool’s new permanent manager Terry McPhillips?

Not a great deal is known about Terry McPhillips’ playing career, but he has a wealth of experience as a coach.

McPhillips originally worked with Gary Bowyer at Ewood Park

Born in Manchester in 1968, McPhillips spent time with Liverpool’s youth system but he never made a first-team appearance.

Instead, it was at Halifax Town where he got his first break. He soon made his mark by scoring a hat-trick in a 3-3 draw with Carlisle United during the 1988-89 season.

He went on to score 29 goals in 93 appearances for the Shaymen from 1987 to 1991, having also spent a brief loan spell at Northampton Town.

He then joined Crewe Alexandra on a free transfer, where he scored just the once in six league appearances. He also had a brief spell with Nantwich Town in 1992.

It was at Gresty Road where McPhillips took his first steps into coaching after becoming academy director in 1992.

He spent 14 years at the club before joining the academy staff at Blackburn Rovers in 2006.

He later coached Blackburn’s youth team to the final of the FA Youth Cup in 2012, where they were beaten by Chelsea.

In January 2012, he was appointed caretaker assistant manager to Gary Bowyer after Henning Berg was sacked as manager. He was re-appointed assistant manager from June 2013 to 2015.

In 2016, he followed Gary Bowyer to Blackpool as a chief scout before stepping up to the assistant manager’s role after Richie Kyle decided to leave to work for the FA.