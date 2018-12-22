'We would have taken a draw': Terry McPhillips' reaction to Blackpool's 1-0 defeat to Barnsley

Terry McPhillips admitted too many of his Blackpool players weren't at their best in today's 1-0 defeat at home to Barnsley.

Cameron McGeehan's second half effort proved to be the difference between the two sides as Pool dropped further away from the top six in League One.

It means the Seasiders, who have now suffered back-to-back league defeats, are five points off those play-off places.

Speaking post-match, McPhillips said: “We weren’t at our best, that’s for sure. For me, we would have taken a draw today but it wasn’t to be. Not enough of us were on their A-game.

“I thought it was close but we didn’t defend the goal well enough but there wasn’t a lot in it for the rest of it.

“We would have taken a 0-0, that would have been good, but it makes these next games coming up more important now.

"We were playing one of the top teams by a distance with their budget. They’ve just come down from the Championship and they’ve got some good players.

“To stop them, they didn’t have that many chances, that side of it is good. But our defending for their goal cost us."

After Barnsley took the lead just before the hour mark, Blackpool struggled to create any chances as they looked to get back in the game.

The only opportunity of note fell to Steve Davies, who made his first league appearance for Blackpool since 2015 coming off the bench.

McPhillips said: “Davo had a chance at the end where he selected to head it when he was a bit far out.

"I just felt at the time he should have let it drop and hit it, you’re going to be first. I’ve watched it back and I still believe that.

“That was probably the only clear chance we had after they scored though."

Blackpool, who were without both Joe Dodoo and Ollie Turton for today's clash, were dealt another injury blow when Curtis Tilt was forced to come off with a knock.

When asked if that is a repeat of the hip injury he picked up against Charlton, McPhillips added: “I think so, or his back, I’m not sure. He was sore anyway.

“That’s disappointing for him to come off but that’s what the other lads are there for. Paudie (O'Connor) has come on and done fine.”