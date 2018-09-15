'We weren't clinical enough': Derek Adams on Plymouth Argyle's defeat to Blackpool

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams bemoaned his side's wastefulness in front of goal after they slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool.

Mark Cullen's first-half effort proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Seasiders claimed a thoroughly deserved three points.

They had to see out the final minutes with nine men after Donervon Daniels and Marc Bola were both sent off following an altercation between themselves.

But Pool held on to claim their second straight victory, while also condemning Plymouth to another defeat that keeps them bottom of the league and without a win to their name.

“Some players, at this moment in time, are not performing as well as they did last year," Adams said.

“That happens, but you don’t become a bad player overnight – you will get your form back and everybody will be the same player again at some time this season.

“You have just got to keep on working hard and that’s what we are trying to do.

"We saw that today in the game – we are working ever so hard to get that win or get that goal. It hasn’t been for the want of trying. We will continue to do that.

"You don't camp yourself in Blackpool's half for the majority of the time that we did and not be a confident team.

“We just need a win. Today, we had a lot of the ball, but we haven’t been clinical enough in that 18-yard box. It’s a simple as that. We give away a goal and we haven’t found the back of the net.

“It sounds simple and it is simple. You have got to execute [the opportunity] when it comes along."