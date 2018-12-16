'We were excellent from start to finish': Oxford United boss delighted with win against Blackpool

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson was delighted with the performance of his side in their 2-0 win against Blackpool yesterday.

The U's earned the three points thanks to two first-half goals, the first of which has gone down as an own goal from Ollie Turton.

Try as they might, the Seasiders were unable to reduce the arrears as they slumped to a disappointing defeat without producing a shot on target.

The game was played in horrendous conditions at the Kassam Stadium, but Robinson was just delighted his men were able to claim the win.

He told the Oxford Mail: “We were looking on our phones before the game and the temperature was saying it was one degree above zero, but that it felt like minus four because of the wind.

“It was a difficult afternoon to play football and we’ve won, that’s the most important thing.

“I thought we were excellent from start to finish.”

Meanwhile goalkeeper Simon Eastwood was also delighted Oxford were able to overcome the conditions.

He said: “I think everybody had seen the forecast so we knew it was going to be quite difficult, but I don’t think I’ve ever played in anything like that.

“The wind, the rain and the coldness – as a goalkeeper it’s a bit different because you’re stood still.

“I had to keep moving and stayed concentrated, luckily it wasn’t my busiest game of the season, so it was good.

“As a goalkeeper you’re not moving that much so I had to stay active in my box to keep warm.

“I think anybody who was at the game could see the conditions were really bad, but to get the clean sheet and another three points at home is a big plus for us.”