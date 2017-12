Clark Robertson has called on his Blackpool teammates to follow his lead and help the strikers by chipping in with goals.

The defender netted a last-ditch equaliser at The Valley on Saturday in Blackpool's 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic.

Blackpool have struggled to find the back of the net with the absence of Kyle Vassell in recent weeks, but Robertson's last-minute goal was enough to earn his side a point.

But the Scottish defender says his teammates have got to step up to the plate and continue to back up Pool's strikers.

He said: “I think the manager is always banging on about getting goals from all areas of the pitch, so we’ve got to help the strikers.

“Vass is obviously out but I think Armand (Gnanduillet) came in and was excellent against Charlton. His hold-up play and link-up play really allowed us to get up the pitch.

“So I’m delighted for him but we all have to chip in with goals and I’m delighted to contribute.

“When you score in the last minute it almost feels like a victory. It gives you a good buzz and it will give us confidence ahead of Tuesday.”

The Seasiders now prepare to welcome Scunthorpe United to Bloomfield Road on Boxing Day for what will be their second out of five games in a 15-day period.

“You’d rather be playing games than training so the games come thick and fast," Robertson added.

“I think the whole squad will be used and we will be able to get some fresh bodies onto the pitch depending on who the manager sees fit to play.

“So from our point of view we just get ready to go again on Tuesday."