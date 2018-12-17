'We've always bounced back from defeats': Blackpool boss looking for reaction in FA Cup replay

Terry McPhillips is counting on his Blackpool side producing a positive reaction from the weekend's defeat in tomorrow night's crunch FA Cup replay against Solihull Moors.

The Seasiders go into their second round tie on the back of a disappointing 2-0 reversal at the hands of Oxford United.

McPhillips' men were under-par in defeat at the Kassam Stadium, which the Pool boss is hoping to put right against Solihull knowing a win will set up a third round home clash against Arsenal.

“We were disappointing, weren’t we? For a number of reasons," McPhillips said.

“But we have always bounced back, not necessarily the game after, but I think you’ll see the lads having a really good go.

“We’ve said all along we’re allowed to make mistakes - I’ve made a few. But it’s about how you bounce back and I think with this team we’ve bounced back really well.

“Part of the recruitment is how the players are as lads, which Gary (Bowyer) was very good at. So it’s no surprise in that respect.

“But it’s a new group of 15 players who are still getting to know the existing lads, so it is growing.

“It takes time when you’re building something and I think we’ve built a competitive, tight-knit squad that are all in it together.

“Even the lads who are on the bench or who don’t make the bench still want the team to win and they wait for their chance as well.

“We’re honest. We had a meeting about Oxford and there was some honesty in that and some didn’t do as well as they have been doing.”