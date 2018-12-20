'We're not going to roll over easily': Ben Heneghan on Blackpool's challenge against League One play-off rivals Barnsley

Blackpool defender Ben Heneghan insists the Seasiders' midweek FA Cup exploits won't affect their performance against Barnsley this Saturday.

The Seasiders were taken to extra time on Tuesday in their 3-2 second round replay win against Solihull Moors, eventually coming out on top to set up a home tie against Arsenal.

There is no rest for Terry McPhillips' men, who are now preparing for another crucial clash this weekend where they host a Barnsley side who sit just one place and two points above them in the league table.

“Every game in this league is a tough game, but we’re just going to see what they’re going to bring to the table and deal with it," Heneghan said.

“The game is at our home ground and we want to make this a fortress, so there’s no way we’re going to roll over easily.

“We’re going to give it to them and let them worry about us.

“They can think (we’re tired) but at the end of the day it’s about who performs on the day and who gets the most goals. We’ve got to make sure it’s us.

“They’ve got some big, physical lads and they’re obviously doing well in the league, which we knew they would do.

“We’ve just got to keep our mentality right and keep our shape.

“We go into every game thinking we can win it, there’s never any doubt. We’ve just got to do our best and take our chances.”

The Barnsley game is the first of four fixtures for Blackpool over the festive schedule, which is something that suits Heneghan.

The on-loan centre back said: “As a player you just want to play as many games as you can so the more games, the better.

“We’ve just got to keep ticking over and doing our recovery right and make sure we're ready for the next game.”