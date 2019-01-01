'We're not getting any luck': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's narrow New Year's Day defeat to Sunderland

A frustrated Terry McPhillips said his Blackpool side simply aren't getting the rub of the green following their narrow New Year's Day defeat to Sunderland.

The Seasiders slumped to a 1-0 loss at Bloomfield Road this afternoon, with Josh Maja's first-half effort enough to separate the two sides.

Blackpool were more than a match for their promotion-chasing visitors and arguably had the better chances, with Chris Taylor hitting the post and Armand Gnanduillet going close on a couple of occasions.

One of those opportunities for Gnanduillet came at the start of the second half, when Blackpool's players appealed that his effort had crossed the line.

But McPhillips, having seen the incident back via video, says it looks as though the Sunderland defender recovers to clear it on the line.

“The lads were different class," he said.

“It probably took us 20 minutes to get going, until they scored, but once we did we were more than a match for them, but unfortunately we couldn’t stick it in the net.

“We had some really good chances. I think Chris Taylor, who played really well, should score when he hits the post.

“The Armand one that gets cleared off the line, it’s just so close. We’re not getting any luck there.

“That’s hard to take because it doesn’t quite cross the line. The view is from the camera behind the goal, you’re talking about inches.

“Their lad actually kicks it onto the post and then it goes into the keeper’s hands, so we haven’t had any luck.

“There were other opportunities, too, but there was some poor decision making. Armand, who has done so well, should slip Joe Dodoo in but he’s let them off the hook by shooting from 25 yards.

“We didn’t get the rub of the green, I thought we deserved at least a draw. It was a really close game and they’re a really good side.

“I think any neutral coming here would say we deserved at least a draw."

Blackpool's players also appealed for offside in the lead-up to Sunderland's winning goal, but they reacted poorly allowing Aiden McGeady too long to provide the cross for Maja.

“I’ve not seen it back yet, so we’ll have to have a look at that," McPhillips added.

“But in the end, one goal has done it and we didn’t finish our chances. We had enough to win a game.

“I thought it was a hell of an occasion - it was nice to see Bloomfield bouncing with the crowd.

“After a slow start I thought our lads really responded to that, I can’t fault their effort or commitment. But we just need to put it in the net now.”