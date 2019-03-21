'We're looking very good': Terry McPhillips provides positive fitness update on Blackpool trio

Terry McPhillips has revealed Blackpool trio Ollie Turton, Curtis Tilt and Callum Guy are all nearing a return to first-team action.

READ MORE: Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard undergoes successful surgery on ruptured achilles



Turton has been missing for Blackpool's last two outings after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw against Southend United.

Tilt, meanwhile, missed Blackpool's 3-0 defeat at Burton Albion last weekend after suffering a recurrence of his hip problem in the clash against Doncaster Rovers.

Guy hasn't featured since mid-January, but has now returned to training and overcoming his ankle injury.

“We’re looking very good," McPhillips said, when asked about the fitness of his Blackpool squad.

“Ollie Turton is flying now. Tilty is training, Callum Guy is fit, so it’s good.”

When asked if all three could feature at Bradford City on Saturday, McPhillips replied: “Yes, so it’s going to be a difficult one to pick.

“But I think it’s fair to say there will be some changes. Gary (Bowyer) would have watched us so he’ll know that.

“I’ve got an idea of a team but there’s still some places up for grabs.

“I think whatever team we pick, we will be more competitive than we were at Burton.

“There will be at least two changes because Mark Howard won’t be playing and neither will Jordan Thompson (away on international duty).

“I think there will be a couple of others as well, but we’ll see.

“There could possibly be a change of formation as well. They’ve just changed their system a little bit.”