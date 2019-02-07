'We're healthy-ish': Terry McPhillips assesses current fitness of his Blackpool squad

Despite recently losing captain Jay Spearing to injury, Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips believes his squad is still in a healthy state.

Spearing is likely to be out for three to four weeks after suffering a knee injury in Blackpool's last game, the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers.

Midfield teammate Callum Guy is also sidelined with an ankle injury, but aside from those two - and long-term absentees Jimmy Ryan and Max Clayton - McPhillips insists the squad is in a good shape fitness-wise.

“Jay doesn’t seem as bad as first feared, so that’s good," he said.

“I still think it will be a few weeks or so but it’s better news than we expected.

“Callum might be another week or two. We’re just monitoring his progress, so fingers crossed.

“I don’t think we’re doing too bad overall though.

“We’ve got Joe Dodoo back now and I know we’re going to have to leave a number of players out of the squad on Saturday.

“I think we’re healthy-ish. Obviously we’d rather have Jay and Callum fit and raring to go but you’ve just got to get on with it.”