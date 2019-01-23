'We're going to have to do better': Terry McPhillips wants more from his Blackpool team

Terry McPhillips says he wants to see more from his team when Blackpool face Coventry City on Saturday.

The Seasiders failed to produce a shot on target in Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town as they failed to capitalise on the impressive win at Portsmouth in their previous outing.

Pool have failed to score in five of their last seven games and McPhillips accepts the Seasiders must produce better at the Ricoh Arena this weekend.

“If you would have said four points and two clean sheets from Portsmouth and Shrewsbury you would have snapped it with both hands," the Pool boss said.

“You go to Portsmouth and you get the win and you want to back it up, but we haven’t been good enough to do it.

“We’re going to have to do better but we go to Coventry next week and it’s another tough game.