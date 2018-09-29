'We're disappointed': Peterborough United boss Steve Evans on Blackpool draw

Steve Evans spoke of his disappointment after his Peterborough United side were held to a 2-2 draw by Blackpool.

The Seasiders were well worthy of their point against a Posh side who started the day top of the table with seven wins to their name from their opening nine games.

But goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Nathan Delfouneso cancelled out Rhys Bennett and Mark O’Hara’s efforts to extend Pool’s unbeaten run to 12 games.

Evans said: “It was too open, wasn’t it? It was ‘you attack, we attack’.

“There’s nothing in the game when we have a free kick and we go in front. I think 0-0 or 1-1 would probably be fair at half time because they had a good chance as well.

“I think we started the second half in reasonably good fashion but we should do better with the possession we have in the final third.

“We were a bit sloppy, they break but with the benefit of looking back, their equaliser is offside. So that’s disappointing.

“But we get ourselves in front with a cracking effort from Mark (O’Hara), then we don’t track their lad for the equaliser which again, you have to say is a great finish.

“The most disappointing thing was the last five minutes, because we have enough chances and possession in the box to score a goal.

“Their goalkeeper makes two or three wonderful saves to keep it level but we’re disappointed.

“We got in some good areas, 1v1s and 2v2s where we’re normally quite good at punishing teams, but we didn’t do that. That final bit of quality was missing.

“Blackpool hadn’t conceded away from home yet we’ve put two past them, yet it really should have been three or four.

“But Blackpool are a good side and they demonstrated that.”