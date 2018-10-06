'We paid for our mistakes': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's draw against Rochdale

A disappointed Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips says his side were forced to pay for their mistakes in their 2-2 draw against Rochdale.

Calvin Andrew scored three minutes from time to condemn the Seasiders to their seventh league draw this season, from just 11 games.

They had earlier taken a 2-1 lead despite a poor first half display thanks to goals from Jordan Thompson and Curtis Tilt, with Ryan Delaney bagging Dale's first leveller of the day.

“I’m megarly disappointed, as are all the players and staff," McPhillips said.

"We should have won, it’s as simple as that. We should have done enough to score the third goal but we didn’t, that’s that.

“We paid for our mistakes. Ben’s man has scored two. Ben is as honest as the day is long, he trains ever so hard but today the man he was marking has scored two.

“But that’s football. We should have been better than that and should have scored the third. We drew but it feels like a loss.

“We were poor all game for me. We were better in the second half but as poor as we’ve done, we still should have won the game.

“First half we were nowhere near. They played the diamond and we didn’t defend it as well as we could and yet we found ourselves 2-1 up at half time.

“Then you’re thinking we’ll do better in the second half and we did, but we didn’t do enough to win.”

Thompson's goal, which came after just five minutes, was his first for the club since joining from Rangers during the summer.

“It’s good to see Jordan getting on the scoresheet," McPhillips added. "He’s been threatening that but I’m surprised he’s done it with his head. Fair play to him.

“Tily as well, he’s been threatening to score. So they’re the pluses.

“But we just didn’t defend a corner and a cross and we paid the ultimate price.”

When asked if Blackpool did enough to work Rochdale goalkeeper Josh Lillis, McPhillips said: “No, definitely not.

“We threatened, we got up there often enough, but we actually didn’t do enough. That’s the disappointing thing.

“Ryan McLaughlin might do better with his little chance but we didn’t quite have the quality to seal the deal.

“We all know what can happen. They go up the other end and, despite never looking like scoring, they did.”