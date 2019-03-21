'We normally bounce back': Blackpool boss wants reaction from his players at Bradford

Terry McPhillips wants to see a reaction from his Blackpool side when they take on Gary Bowyer's Bradford City at the weekend.

The Seasiders head to Valley Parade in the midst of a run of just one win from their last eight outings.

That dip in form was compounded last weekend when they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Burton Albion.

“It wasn’t good enough, but I’m now really hoping there will be a vast improvement in performance on Saturday," McPhillips said.

“Were there any positives? I’m struggling to think of any to be honest.

“There were lots of negatives but the positive for us going forward is that these lads normally bounce back.

“They pull their sleeves up when the going gets tough and that’s what I’m expecting now."

With Bradford currently languishing at the bottom of League One, six points adrift of safety, McPhillips knows exactly what sort of game it's likely to be on Saturday.

“I’m expecting a fight first, first and second balls and all that," the Pool boss said.

“They have got some good players, there’s no two ways about it. If you look at their squad and the strikers they’ve got, they’ve got experienced players who score goals at this level.

“I’ve said before I think Gary will do well for them and he got off to a good start with a win.

“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be hard, but I think the lads are up to the fight.

“I’m surprised where they are in the table because of the squad they’ve got, but this season there’s been a few sides like that.

“It’s just so close down there and you look at AFC Wimbledon and the run they’re on, it’s anyone from 10th down maybe, or even 9th if we get the points deducted.

“It’s a really tough league and if you don’t turn up, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing you’re going to get spanked.

“We need to make sure we turn up, give it a good go and give a better account of ourselves than we did last week.

"But you’ve got to bounce back. You can’t come to work on Monday all doom and gloom.

“You’ve got to change it quickly and I think we did that on Sunday, got over it quickly and now I’m looking forward to the exciting end to the season.

“This is a huge game and we’ve got some other huge games coming up.”