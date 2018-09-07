'We need to get up to speed': New Bradford City boss David Hopkin on his first game in charge at Blackpool

Newly appointed Bradford City boss David Hopkin has suggested it might take a few weeks for him to implement his ideas, but once he does he will be “relentless” with the players.

The Bantams travel to Bloomfield Road tomorrow to take on Blackpool in what will Hopkin’s first game in charge.

The former Livingston boss was appointed Bradford’s new manager on Tuesday, a day after Michael Collins was given the sack.

Bradford have lost four of their last five games in League One and currently sit 17th in the table.

“It’s just about building that up over the next six weeks to get them up to speed. After that, I’ll be relentless with them,” he told the Telegraph & Argus.

“Players will respond as long as you like people. If you’re doing it for the sake of doing it, it becomes a chore.

“If you’re doing it with a clear message, players will buy into it – especially the younger ones.

“It’s about them grasping the concept of what I’m trying to do. We’re all in it together.

“I’ve told the players in no uncertain terms that we need to make sure everybody is defending. When we’re attacking, everybody has to be set up to know what we’ve got to do.

“It will come. We’ve got some fantastic players and we’ve got some young ones.”

Bradford will be backed by more than 1,000 fans at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, and Hopkin has urged them to get behind his players.

“We need to get together and they need to stick with us,” he said. “We’ll build a team they can be proud to come and watch.

“If anything’s going a wee bit negative, the fans have to get behind us and I’m sure they will.

“We’ve watched Blackpool on Wyscout. I’ve obviously not seen them live but Greg (Abbott) and Martin (Drury) have seen a lot of them.

“What we’ve got to work out is what we’re going to do.

“It’s going to be a tough game, they are a good side and they’re at home.

“But it’s one I’m looking forward to and the players have all bought into the things that I’ve put across this week.

“After Saturday, I’ll have a bit more idea about the strengths and weaknesses.”