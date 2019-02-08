'We need a result against Blackpool': Walsall boss desperate to move Saddlers away from relegation danger

Walsall boss Dean Keates admits his relegation-threatened and out-of-form side need to get three points as quickly as possible - starting at Blackpool this weekend.

READ MORE: Blackpool's Jimmy Ryan dealt new setback in recovery from long-term knee injury



Despite starting the season well, the Saddlers have since slipped down the League One table having won just two of their last 16 games.

It leaves them just three points above the relegation dropzone.

While Walsall have only won one of their last five matches since the turn of the year, Keates insists his side aren't far away from getting results.

“The disappointing thing for us is that we aren’t coming up against teams who are carving us open,” Keates told the Express & Star.

“At the moment, the only thing we are consistent at is being masters of our own downfall.

"Now I want to go to Blackpool and give a good account of ourselves.

"It’s fine margins but we’re not performing for 90 minutes. We’ve got to be bang at it from now on.

“It’s been tough and I can understand fans getting frustrated. I come from a council estate in Walsall myself so I know people are struggling with how it is going.

“It is not been great since the first quarter of the season when we were on such a good run.

“It’s not great. But there are teams below us who would take our position compared with there’s.

“And it can look a lot rosier over the next week. We need a performance and a result against Blackpool.

“Then we have our game in hand against Wimbledon on Tuesday. After that the table could look a lot different. But that can work both sides – we are not kidding ourselves.

“We are well aware of the situation we are in. But we have got 16 games left and they are massive games.”