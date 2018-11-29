'We must take the game to them': Michael Nottingham on Blackpool's FA Cup clash against former club Solihull Moors

Michael Nottingham says Blackpool must concentrate on themselves and look to take the game to his former club Solihull Moors tomorrow night.

The 29-year-old spent four years at Solihull prior to his move to Salford City, making 106 appearances.

Nottingham has personal experience of just how difficult Friday night's FA Cup second round clash will be, but he's confident the Seasiders can come through it.

He said: “At the time I was there it was a really small club, I think it was punching above its weight, but we had a good team there with a lot of belief.

“We worked hard for each other and managed to do good things there. It’s going to be a tough game, put it that way.

“They’re a big, physical side like us. But I think we need to focus on ourselves, not them, and just take the game to them.

“We need to work hard, like we always do, and try and get the job done at the first attempt.

“We’ve got good players here who have been in these situations before, we’ve got a lot of experience.

“I just think we have got to have the right mindset going to a place like Solihull, who are flying in the league themselves.

“We’ve got to take the game to them, focus on ourselves and try and do all the right things.”

In the lead-up to tomorrow's televised clash, Solihull boss and former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers has suggested Damson Park is not a "hospitable" place to come for visiting teams.

When asked what the ground is like, Nottingham said: “It’s a very nice pitch from what I remember, the stadium is not massive but there’s always an atmosphere. The fans are very vocal.

“It’s very open, so it can get windy, but it’s nothing that we’re not used to so I think we’ll be alright as long as we stick to our plan.”