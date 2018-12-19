'We made hard work of it': Best of social media reaction to Blackpool's FA Cup win Armand Gnanduillet celebrates scoring Blackpool's first goal of the night Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Blackpool set up a second match-up with Arsenal of the season after battling to overcome Solihull Moors in their FA Cup second round replay last night. Here's what you had to say about the game: Terry McPhillips prepares for Arsenal rematch after Blackpool win 'great cup-tie' against Solihull 'It's a colossal error': Solihull boss Tim Flowers rues refereeing decision in FA Cup defeat to Blackpool