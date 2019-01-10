'We'll just see what happens on Saturday': Out-of-contract Blackpool striker Steve Davies to be involved at Portsmouth

Terry McPhillips refused to be drawn over the future of Steve Davies after being asked whether or not the striker will be offered a new deal.

The 31-year-old has made just four appearances since signing a short-term deal with the Seasiders back in October.

That contract runs out this Saturday, but the forward is still able to play for Blackpool at Portsmouth.

McPhillips was asked if Davies will be offered a fresh deal, but the Pool boss says the situation is still very much in the air.

He said: “His deal runs out but he is available to play on Saturday and he will be involved, that’s for sure. Then we’ll take it from there.

“We’ll just see what happens on Saturday and what happens between now and then in terms of getting somebody else in, which we are working on.

“Football changes quickly and if he comes on and scores an equaliser or a winner on Saturday, you never know do you?”