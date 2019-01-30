'We'll assess him': Blackpool dealt Jay Spearing injury blow in Wycombe draw

Blackpool skipper Jay Spearing is looking at a possible spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in last night's 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers.

The Seasiders were dealt the blow after just two minutes of last night's game, the 30-year-old eventually being replaced by Harry Pritchard after unsuccessfully attempting to run it off.

It occurred after Michael Nottingham had a played a short backpass which led to Spearing injuring his knee in a challenge with a Wycombe player.

Spearing was later spot wearing a leg brace and is likely to have a scan on Thursday to discover the full extent of the injury.

“That was disappointing," McPhillips said when asked about the knock. "He tried to have a little go to run it off but he couldn’t.

“Notts gave him a short little pass which ended up in a tackle for Jay and that’s that.

“We’ll assess him but it didn’t go very well for us from the first whistle and we’re disappointed really.”

Both Jimmy Ryan and Mark Howard took part in running exercises on the pitch prior to last night's game.

“Mark will almost certainly be available to us on Saturday," McPhillips added.

"It was touch and go for Tuesday but we just erred on the side of caution.

“It’s also nice to see Jimmy getting involved in some of the training.”

McPhillips also provided an update on Chris Long and Callum Guy, who were both missing for the Wycombe draw.

“Callum rolled his ankle on Friday so didn’t travel with u (to Coventry), so we’re just assessing him," the Pool boss added.

“He was straight into a boot which he’s now out of.

“Longy was just tight on Saturday so he’s another one we’ve been cautious with, but I think he’ll be ready for Saturday.”