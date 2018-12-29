'We lacked extra bit of quality': Terry McPhillips on Blackpool's stalemate at AFC Wimbledon

Terry McPhillips has suggested Blackpool's lack of quality in front of goal was to blame for their failure to pick up three points in their 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

The Seasiders ended the year with a point to keep them in eighth place in League One, although they are now eight points off the play-offs ahead of their New Year's Day clash against Sunderland.

Today's fixture at Kingsmeadow is a game that is unlikely to live long in the memory, but if one side were going to win it always seemed like Blackpool were looking more likely.

Top scorer Armand Gnanduillet missed two or three presentable opportunities while Harry Pritchard blazed one over from close range.

“It was an entertaining 0-0 like we’ve had in the past," McPhillips said.

“I thought we had the better chances and I thought Armand had scored with his header early doors. It was a hell of a save from their goalie.

“He had another chance right at the death when he skimmed the post.

“They had their moments and we had scraps in both boxes, our goalie has made a couple of good saves and they’ve hit the crossbar.

“Then right at the end there’s the skirmish where their lad heads it towards his own goal and their goalie saves it. Unfortunately we couldn’t quite get the second ball.

“But it’s a clean sheet, which is a positive, but if we want to win games we need to start scoring goals, so it’s just that bit of extra quality that we lacked.

“That wasn’t for the want of trying but there were one or two who were not quite on it.

“But I still thought we played some good stuff when we got the ball down and played it in their half. I think we made the best chances.”

The Seasiders, who are already without eight key men, saw Jay Spearing limp off with a slight knock late on, but McPhillips says he isn't too concerned.

“He was just tightening up with his calf, so we took him off as a precaution," the Pool boss added. “We also wanted to get Davo (Steve Davies) on to try and win the game.

“But he should be okay.”