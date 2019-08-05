'We know they can cause problems': Jay Spearing praises Blackpool's attacking options

Jay Spearing believes Blackpool now possess an attacking force than will cause any side in League One problems this season.

The Seasiders made a reputation of being hard to beat last season, keeping a string of clean sheets on their way to a 10th-placed finish.

However it was at the other end of the pitch where they experienced issues, Pool scoring just 50 league goals all season.

But that wasn't the case on Saturday, as Blackpool bagged an opening day 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers in entertaining fashion.

Spearing opened the scoring from the penalty spot before providing the assist for Armand Gnanduillet to head Pool's second.

The Seasiders also created a number of other chances, with Sullay Kaikai and Nathan Delfouneso a threat every time Pool went forward.

“When we get these lads on the ball we know they can cause teams problems," Spearing said.

“They’re young, they’re fast and they’re powerful and if we can do our job at the back then we can let them have the ball and express themselves.

“The gaffer has always said go and express yourselves in the final third, he’ll never shout at someone for trying to score a goal or do something exciting.

“But we want to get as many goals as we can this season and to do that we need lads from across the pitch chipping in.

“That’s the case whether it’s defenders, midfielders or the strikers - any way we can help to get us the three points.

“That’s what is more important than the lads who score, getting those three points for the team.”

Spearing provided an exquisite cross for Pool's second, which Gnanduillet emphatically headed home from inside the six-yard box.

“We did exactly the same thing in training on Friday," the 30-year-old added.

“When the ball came back to me in midfield I just took a touch, looked up and he was there and I felt he had the height on the left back.

“I knew if I could just put it in a decent area he would go and attack it and thankfully he met it and put it in the back of the net.”