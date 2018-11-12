'We keep trying to win': John Coleman on Accrington Stanley's Checkatrade Trophy clash against Blackpool

John Coleman is hoping his Accrington Stanley side can continue their winning run against Blackpool tomorrow night despite already being assured of qualification in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Stanley currently sit top of Northern Group C and have already qualified for the knockout stage ahead of Tuesday’s final group game against the Seasiders.

But Coleman’s side, who edged out Colchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup first round on Saturday, have now won back-to-back games and that’s a habit he wants to keep going.

“We’ve got two wins on the bounce now and prior to that, we hadn’t won in three,” he said.

“So that’s what we keep doing, we keep trying to win. We’ve got a game on Tuesday where we’ll be trying to win against Blackpool.

“I might have to utilise the squad. The lads who have come in previously to play in those games have done really well. But I don’t see us making too many changes.”

Blackpool are currently bottom of their Checkatrade Trophy group, but are still able to qualify for the knockout stages.

They need to win and hope West Bromwich Albion U21s draw with Macclesfield Town and lose on penalties.

That will leave all three sides level on four points, with the team with the highest goal difference sealing second place.