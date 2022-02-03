'We got it wrong': Raith Rovers perform U-turn over former Blackpool striker David Goodwillie following backlash

Raith's decision to sign Goodwillie prompted an angry backlash

It comes after a fierce backlash to the 32-year-old’s recent signing from Clyde on a two-and-a-half year contract.Goodwillie was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

Along with another footballer David Robertson, the forward was sued for damages by Denise Chair, who waived her right to anonymity in the landmark case.

The pair had not been prosecuted, but the civil court ruled they had raped Clair after meeting her on a night out in West Lothian in 2011, and she was awarded £100,000 in damages. They denied the allegation and appealed against the judgment but lost.

As a result of Goodwillie’s signing, six long-term members of staff have decided to stand down, a leading sponsor has withdrawn its support and the captain of the women’s team has also decided to quit.

Tyler Rattray announced on Tuesday: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!”

Val McDermid, a devoted fan of the club and their shirt sponsor, denounced the signing as “disgusting and despicable”.

Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and former UK prime minister Gordon Brown have also condemned the signing.

Raith initially doubled down on their decision to sign Goodwillie, saying it was purely football lased.

But following the backlash, the second tier side have since announced Goodwillie will no longer play for the club as originally planned.

“I firstly want to apologise wholeheartedly to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days,” chairman John Sim said in a statement.

“We got it wrong.

“In reaching our original decision, we focused far too much on football matters and not enough on what this decision would mean for our club and the community as a whole.

“Over the past couple of days, we listened carefully to the fans who have got in touch and I’m very grateful for their honesty. As chairman, as a board and as a management team, we have all learned a hard but valuable lesson.

“This very unfortunate episode is something that we all bitterly regret and we are now wholly committed to making things right.

“I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.

“We share a desire to do what is best for our club and will be doing everything in our power to regain the trust and confidence of the Raith Rovers family.”

Goodwillie made 13 appearances for the Seasiders on loan from Blackburn Rovers in 2014, scoring three times.