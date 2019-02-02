'We fully understand': Disappointed Terry McPhillips comments on Blackpool's game at Accrington being called off

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips says he fully understands the reasons why today's game at Accrington Stanley has been called off.

The Seasiders were due to be backed by around 2,000 supporters at the Wham Ground this afternoon but the game was postponed after the pitch failed a 9am inspection.

A 10.30am pitch inspection had originally been arranged but that was brought forward due to the overnight temperatures being much colder than forecast.

McPhillips' men are now not in action until next Saturday when they welcome Walsall to Bloomfield Road.

"We’re disappointed that the game has been called off, but we fully understand the reasons why," the Pool boss said.

"I know everybody was looking forward to the match because we were due to have a really strong away support. Hopefully that remains the case when the game is rearranged.

"Our focus now turns to preparing for the home game against Walsall next weekend.

"We’ll have a full week of training and a chance to get our new signings, Matty Virtue and Antony Evans, settled in."