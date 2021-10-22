'We felt it was time to look to the future': Preston politely decline Blackpool's offer to pay tribute to Trevor Hemmings prior to derby

Following the recent passing of Preston's owner, the Seasiders reached out to their West Lancashire rivals to pass on their condolences.

Blackpool also raised the prospect of marking Hemmings before Saturday's game at Bloomfield Road.

But having paid their own tribute during last weekend's game against Derby County, PNE felt it was time for the club to "look to the future".

Nevertheless, the Deepdale outfit were appreciative of Blackpool's offer.

"Following the very sad news of the death of our owner Trevor Hemmings, the management of Blackpool FC approached us this week to ask if it was appropriate to make some arrangements prior to kick-off tomorrow to mark Mr Hemmings’ passing," PNE said in a statement.

"They had already sent their condolences at the time of Mr Hemmings’ death.

"Given the tributes that we had made at our home game against Derby County last Saturday, we felt that it was now time for us to look to the future.

"In the circumstances and ahead of the match tomorrow, we felt it was important for every supporter to be aware of their very kind gesture and that we had agreed to proceed with the matchday arrangements without any other formalities.

"We are acutely aware of what this fixture means to both sets of supporters but Mr Hemmings’ death is a timely reminder to everyone attending that in supporting their team please ensure that everyone who arrives at the match can also leave without any risk to their health or wellbeing.

"Thank you."