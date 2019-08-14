'We feel a little bit hard done by': Ollie Turton on Blackpool's Carabao Cup defeat to Macclesfield

Ollie Turton spoke of his disappointment after Blackpool were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the first round stage.

The Seasiders found themselves on the wrong end of a cup upset, losing on penalties to League Two side Macclesfield Town.

It was a one-sided affair and Simon Grayson’s men had more than enough chances to settle the tie during the 90 minutes.

But Pool found themselves out of the competition after losing 4-2 on spot kicks to Sol Campbell’s side, having drawn 2-2 during normal time.

“We wanted to progress in this competition, so we’re disappointed,” Turton said.

“Everyone wanted to go and play a big team like we did last year. Obviously it’s not happened but our main focus is now the league, putting in performances there and getting wins.

“We did play well, it was just two mistakes on our behalf where we’ve been punished.

“I think it was probably the only two chances they had and they scored from both of them so we feel a little bit hard done by.

“Despite going into half time on level terms we weren’t too disappointed because we felt confident that if we went out there and played the same, then the chances would keep coming and we’d still get the win - but obviously that hasn’t happened.

“We can’t make those mistakes which led to their goals so we’ve got to put them right.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves up now and go again Saturday to put it right.”

Turton opened the scoring in the first half with his first goal of the season, heading home from Liam Feeney’s cross.

It was a rare goal for the 26-year-old, who started last night’s game at left wing-back.

“Well obviously Feens was doing really well and the balls he was outing in was unbelievable,” Turton added.

“So I thought I fancied myself to make sure I was in the box and luckily enough it fell right on my head.

“With the balls he was putting in, he deserved a goal to get the assist so luckily enough I was there to put it in.”