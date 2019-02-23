'We didn't do enough': Terry McPhillips provides honest assessment of Blackpool's defeat to Oxford

Terry McPhillips has admitted his Blackpool side weren't quite at the races in today's disappointing 1-0 reversal at the hands of struggling Oxford United.

READ MORE: Match report from Blackpool's disappointing 1-0 defeat to Oxford



Karl Robinson's side, who started the day third from bottom in League One, claimed the three points courtesy of Jordan Graham's first-half free kick for their first away win of the season.

Blackpool struggled to create many clear-cut chances of note and subsequently fell to their first defeat in eight games in what was a big blow for their play-off hopes.

“It was one of those days," McPhillips said.

"They came here to defend their half which you expect.

“In training the last couple of days the lads have done brilliantly, patterns of play and all that and we looked dangerous. But we didn’t do enough.

“They’re desperate for the points where they are in the table and it’s a great win for them.

“They haven’t got bad players, they’ve got good players that’s for sure - it’s an expensive team - and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“We didn’t play as well as we know we can play and it’s disappointing not to back up the two draws away from home with a win here.

“But today, we’ll have to take it on the chin because we haven’t done well enough.”

Oxford's winning goal, while a brilliant finish from Graham, shouldn't have been a free kick in the first place according to the Pool boss.

Jay Spearing was the man who was harshly penalised for the 'foul' and was subsequently booked for dissent.

McPhillips said: “It’s not a free kick, it’s not a foul. It’s a dive.

“To rub salt into the wound he books him as well and their lad smashes it into the net.

“You almost know it’s going in because it wasn’t a foul.

“The referee was very lenient for them and we didn’t seem to get many decisions or things go our way, but we’re used to that.

“There was just a bit of inconsistency. If he’s booking our lads then he has to book their lads as well, but he didn’t do it enough.”