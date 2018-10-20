'We didn't do enough in both boxes': AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley on Blackpool defeat

AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley was frustrated with his side's performance in both boxes during the 2-0 defeat to Blackpool.

READ MORE: Terry McPhillips delighted with Blackpool's clinical touch in AFC Wimbledon win



The Seasiders claimed the three points in an evenly-contested affair thanks to goals from Curtis Tilt and Marc Bola.

Ardley, whose side are now in the relegation zone, was disappointed to see Wimbledon slip to their sixth defeat from their last seven games.

“I thought for most of the game the boys gave everything I asked of them," he said. "They were energetic, they worked ever so hard and got into some good positions.

“But, as I always say and at the risk of repeating myself, the game is about the boxes.

“We’ve conceded from a set piece for the third game running and that’s put us behind.

“We did video analysis on that exact set piece before the game and several others, yet eight minutes into the game away from home you concede and you’re chasing the game.

“For the next 80 odd minutes they gave everything they could. We created some good moments but we didn’t have the composure and their goalkeeper has made some good saves.

“The performance levels were, by and large, okay, we were decent. But we don’t do well enough in both boxes. We can’t keep saying the same things.

“I don’t doubt the players are giving everything, they’re devastated in the changing room. They do care, they’re just not doing the boxes well enough.

“We’re doing silly things on set pieces that are costing us and when confidence is low it makes things 10 times harder.”