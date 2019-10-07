'We didn't ask enough questions': Simon Grayson on Blackpool's goalless draw with Bolton

Simon Grayson admitted his Blackpool side were toothless in attack in tonight's drab 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between for both sides, with neither goalkeeper being seriously tested.

Liam Feeney came the closest to scoring, hitting the crossbar with a shot from the angle in the first half.

But Blackpool's lack of creativity came to the fore once again as the Seasiders laboured to a frustrating draw.

“Both teams were on top defensively," Grayson said.

“Matty Virtue had a good chance where Jack Hobbs made a good block.

“As a manager you’re pleased you’ve come away with a point and a clean sheet.

“The shape of our team out of possession was really good because they can hurt you because they’ve got some good players.

“But it’s when you get to that top end of the pitch that really matters and we just didn’t have that quality and possess that much of a threat to go and get the winner.

“I don’t think Jak Alnwick has had too much to do, but neither has their keeper.

“We said to the players before the game this will be the hardest game that we’ve had this season because of what they’re trying to build here and the results they’ve had.

“You only have to look at their recent games where they’ve drawn with Oxford, drawn with Sunderland and they should have beaten Portsmouth the other week as well.

“We were never going to underestimate them.

“We would have loved to have played them a month ago because teams in and around us have had a free hit as such.

“But we’ve done a lot of good things tonight, but the most important thing is to score goals and we didn’t do enough or ask enough questions.”