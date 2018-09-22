'We deserved far more': Luton Town boss Nathan Jones on Blackpool draw

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones believed his side deserved "far more" than just a point in today's 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

The Hatters were the better side in a dominant first half display at Bloomfield Road, but they were unable to convert their pressure into a goal.

Blackpool improved in the second half but the game fizzled out, with both sides appearing to settle for a share of the spoils.

"First half I thought we were sublime at times, our quality was outstanding," Jones said.

"Don't forget, these were one of the form teams in the league and hadn't been beaten in a long time. They're a good side and cause you problems.

"But I thought we were outstanding first half. If we had that cutting edge and got the goal, who knows what would have happened?

"We defended well from back to front and we were a threat all over.

"We deserved far more but if you don't take your chances, we work so hard on it, we leave ourselves open.

"I was pleased with the overall performance and it's a real shame because we deserved far more."