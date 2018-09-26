We couldn't cope with Blackpool's physicality, says QPR boss Steve McClaren

QPR manager Steve McClaren admits his side "couldn't cope" with Blackpool's physicality in last night's 2-0 League Cup defeat at Bloomfield Road.

Goals from Armand Gnanduillet and Jay Spearing sealed Blackpool's progression to the last 16 of the competition.

QPR also finished the game with 10 men, with Jordan Cousins being sent off for a second bookable offence with 20 minutes to play.

Speaking post-match, former England coach McClaren said: “We made nine changes, giving certain players an opportunities to play.

“However, we couldn’t cope with the physicality of Blackpool.

“We have talent but you also need other ingredients.

“It’s very disappointing that we didn’t work their (Blackpool’s) goalkeeper tonight.

“As I said, we gave players an opportunity again and, against Peterborough and Bristol Rovers (in rounds one and two), we did well.

“But this was one game too many against a physical team like Blackpool, who are unbeaten in 11.

“We didn’t handle it very well, we didn’t play football and we didn’t earn the right to play.

“That’s what Blackpool did – they took the initiative and didn’t relinquish it. We couldn’t get back into the game.

“It’s pure frustration. I was frustrated on the sidelines, the senior players were frustrated with what was happening on the field. The supporters have also travelled a long way and were understandably frustrated, too.

“As I said, I think it was an eye-opener for quite a few of our players.”