'We beat ourselves': Bristol Rovers boss on opening day defeat to Blackpool

Bristol Rovers boss Graham Coughlan felt his side shot themselves in the foot in their opening day 2-0 defeat to Blackpool.

Goals in either half from Jay Spearing and Armand Gnanduillet handed the Seasiders the three points in the first game of the Simon Sadler era.

The visitors wasted an early chance to break the deadlock when Ollie Clarke struck the outside of the post, but other than a late chance for Tyler Smith, the Gas struggled to break down a stubborn Pool defence.

"There were errors and I think we beat ourselves today," Coughlan told the Bristol Post.

"We matched their energy and intensity in the first half but the second goal killed us.

"I didn’t like that we flagged after going 2-0 down. I felt we could have been braver with the ball.

"They were sloppy, they were not like us. I don't expect us to concede goals like that to be quite honest; errors before the goals, giving the ball away cheaply.

"Then we've not switched on to a free-kick and the goalie has misjudged it, whether or not it was a penalty I don't know. But I'll stick by them.

"I'll stick by the lads, it's hard for me to take when I'm so raw but I'll stand by them and we'll improve.

"I don't think we didn't do enough to win the game. But football is fine margins, we had a great chance with Ollie early doors and the ball's come back off the post. If that goes in, it's a different game.

"But, listen, it wasn't good enough. Some of that today was unacceptable, but we'll get it right and sorted.

"We've had a few harsh words in the changing room, at half-time and after the game, which will remain private but I'll stick by them. We'll work and we'll work again."