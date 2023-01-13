Watford v Blackpool: Live updates from Vicarage Road
After last week’s break from league matters, it’s back to the bread and butter this afternoon as Blackpool make the trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford.
Watford v Blackpool - live updates
- LIVE: Watford 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to claim first league win since October
- Josh Bowler in line to make his second debut in tangerine
Blackpool have been dealt a blow for today’s return to Championship action with Ian Poveda missing out with a knock.
The Leeds United loanee has been a revelation for the Seasiders in recent weeks but misses out on a spot in Blackpool’s match-day squad for the game against Watford.
Michael Appleton’s side return to league action having got back to winning ways with a 4-1 FA Cup third round win against Nottingham Forest last week.
The Seasiders are still without a victory in the Championship since October, a run that stretches back nine games. It leaves them inside the bottom three, albeit only a point adrift of safety.
Appleton makes four changes in total from last week’s emphatic cup win.
Callum Connolly returns from suspension to replace Andy Lyons at right-back, while Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Gary Madine all come into the team.
Madine comes straight back into the starting line-up after being rested against Forest while Bowler makes his second debut in tangerine.
Poveda, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all miss out, with the latter dropping out of the squad altogether. Dom Thompsin is also left out of the 18.
Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.
New signing Tom Trybull is named among the substitutes having become the fourth player to join Blackpool during the January transfer window.
Watford - 4/5
Draw - 13/5
Blackpool - 7/2
Odds according to Betfair.
Michael Appleton has plenty of big calls to make when it comes to his team selection.
Should new signings Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Tom Trybull all start? Does Andy Lyons keep his place at right-back, even with Callum Connolly back from suspension? And who starts up front?
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up at Vicarage Road...
“We are in a worse situation (with injuries) than before the Reading game,” Watford boss Slaven Bilic said.
“But we showed against Norwich that difficult times and extraordinary situations require extraordinary character, team spirit and quality.
“We showed that even in difficult times we can have a good game, so we are very positive and know what we have to do.
“It’s all about the next three games, after that we are expecting most of them to come back at least to training with us, so we have to hang on for the next three games.”
“The one thing we’ve tried to do since coming back from Spain is be harder to beat and I think we’ve done that. We’re a bit more stubborn than we were prior.
“When you’ve got players like Josh (Bowler) in your team, it gives you an opportunity to win games.
“We’ll get there over time. There’s a real good feel about the place at the minute, the lads are buzzing. They were before the Forest game to be honest, I’d like to think they knew something was turning. I’ve had that feeling in training and around the place.
“When we were in the proverbial and under the cosh and things were against us, they found a way to turn that around in a couple of games and it was pleasing to see.”
Gary Madine returns to the fold after being rested last week against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, having felt his groin in training.
Elsewhere, new signings Josh Bowler and Tom Trybull are both available to make their debuts, while Callum Connolly returns from his one-match suspension.
Jordan Gabriel, Luke Garbutt, Kevin Stewart, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.
Blackpool finally returned to winning ways last week - albeit in the cup - and they'll be looking to build on that when they make the trip to Vicarage Road today.
Michael Appleton's side are in desperate need of three points in the league, having endured a nine-game winless streak that stretches back to October.
But there's a renewed optimism around Bloomfield Road thanks to last week's cup triumph.
Away from the pitch, it's been another positive week on the transfer front with the signing of German midfielder Tom Trybull, while further additions are also on the cards - although one rumoured addition has been ruled out.
The Seasiders face a Watford side that remain handily-placed in fourth despite losing their last three league games.
Blackpool will be out to complete a league double over the Hornets having beaten them 3-1 at Bloomfield Road in October.
Today’s referee is Gavin Ward, who has dished out 78 yellow cards in 22 games and two reds. He took charge of Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to West Brom earlier in the season.