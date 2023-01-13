Blackpool have been dealt a blow for today’s return to Championship action with Ian Poveda missing out with a knock.

The Leeds United loanee has been a revelation for the Seasiders in recent weeks but misses out on a spot in Blackpool’s match-day squad for the game against Watford.

Michael Appleton’s side return to league action having got back to winning ways with a 4-1 FA Cup third round win against Nottingham Forest last week.

The Seasiders are still without a victory in the Championship since October, a run that stretches back nine games. It leaves them inside the bottom three, albeit only a point adrift of safety.

Appleton makes four changes in total from last week’s emphatic cup win.

Callum Connolly returns from suspension to replace Andy Lyons at right-back, while Josh Bowler, Morgan Rogers and Gary Madine all come into the team.

Madine comes straight back into the starting line-up after being rested against Forest while Bowler makes his second debut in tangerine.

Poveda, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all miss out, with the latter dropping out of the squad altogether. Dom Thompsin is also left out of the 18.

Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Lewis Fiorini and Keshi Anderson all remain sidelined by injury.