WATCH: On-loan Rangers man Joe Dodoo scores spectacular overhead kick in Blackpool's Checkatrade Trophy win

Joe Dodoo bagged another two goals for Blackpool last night to take his tally to three in his last two games.

But it was the forward's first goal that caught the eye, chesting the ball before producing an acrobatic overhead kick to bring Blackpool level.

The loanee then added a second in the second half with a well-taken finish, Armand Gnanduillet also getting on the scoresheet in Pool's 3-2 Checkatrade Trophy win against Accrington Stanley.

Dodoo will now be pushing for a league start on Saturday against Southend United, having also scored and claimed an assist in Blackpool's 3-2 FA Cup first round win at Exeter City last weekend.

The 23-year-old hasn't started a league game since September 1, the 0-0 draw against Walsall, but he's likely to be pushing for a start at Roots Hall on Saturday.