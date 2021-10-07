Watch former Blackpool and Crystal Palace winger Sullay Kaikai score his first international goal

The 26-year-old struck in Sierra Leone’s 1-1 friendly draw against South Sudan in Casablanca yesterday.

The winger collected the ball on the right-hand side of the 18-yard box, before cutting back and firing into the far corner.

“Glory to God”, Kaikai wrote on Twitter.

“What a moment scoring my first international goal.”

Kaikai made his Sierra Leone debut in June of this year in a 1-0 African Cup of Nations qualifying win against Benin.

The victory clinched Sierra Leone’s qualification for the competition for the first time in 25 years.

He was born in London but qualifies to play for Sierra Leone through his parents.

Kaikai joined League One side Wycombe Wanderers during the summer after his surprise exit from Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders opted not to offer Kaikai a new contract, despite the forward playing a leading role in Blackpool’s promotion from the third tier.

The former Crystal Palace man netted 13 goals in 68 appearances during his two seasons on the Fylde coast.

Kaikai has since made 10 appearances for the Chairboys, but has yet to find the back of the net. He has, however, bagged three assists.