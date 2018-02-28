WATCH: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

Have your say

The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football web chat will be taking place at a later time this afternoon.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton will take a look back at the Seasiders’ superb 2-0 win away at Portsmouth on Saturday.

The win, which stretches their unbeaten run to five games, means Blackpool now have a six-point cushion to the bottom four in League One.

Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick will assess John Sheridan’s first game in charge - a 1-1 draw at home to MK Dons.

Sheridan took the reins at Highbury last week following the sacking of Uwe Rosler after Fleetwood had suffered seven straight defeats.

Matt and Rosie will also look ahead to this weekend’s fixtures, where Blackpool go in search of their first win at home since October when they host fellow strugglers Northampton Town.

Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick and Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton

Fleetwood, meanwhile, make the trip to Oxford United as they look to ease their relegation fears.

As always, there is plenty to discuss off the field at Blackpool as supporters prepare for Friday’s protest outside the EFL’s headquarters in Preston.

The web chat will be starting at 3.30pm on The Gazette’s Facebook page.