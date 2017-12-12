WATCH: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

Have your say

The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football web chat will be taking place at lunchtime on Wednesday, December 13.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick will be discussing the weekend’s defeats.

The Seasiders went down to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Rotherham United while the Cod Army were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Wigan Athletic.

Blackpool are back in league action on Saturday as they travel to Shrewsbury Town while Fleetwood face Hereford in the FA Cup on Thursday before hosting Peterborough United at Highbury on Sunday.

Pool supporters will also be anticipating the latest court showdown between the Oystons and Valeri Belokon on Monday morning.

The web chat will be starting at noon on The Gazette’s Facebook page.