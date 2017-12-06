WATCH: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football web chat will be taking place this lunchtime.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick will be discussing the midweek Checkatrade Trophy games.

They will also be looking ahead to this weekend’s league games, with the Seasiders taking on Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road while Fleetwood travel to Wigan Athletic.

There is also plenty to discuss off-the-field for Blackpool, after it was revealed the Oystons had managed to meet Monday’s deadline to pay Valeri Belokon £10m.

The web chat will be starting at noon on The Gazette’s Facebook page.