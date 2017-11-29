WATCH: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football web chat will be taking place this lunchtime.
Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick will be looking back at the 0-0 draw between the two sides in the first Fylde coast derby of the season.
They will also be discussing all the key talking points from Blackpool’s 4-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last night.
There is also plenty to discuss off-the-field for Blackpool, with a hearing to decide how long the Oystons will have to pay Valeri Belokon taking place this morning.
The web chat will be starting at noon on The Gazette’s Facebook page.