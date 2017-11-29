WATCH: All your Blackpool and Fleetwood questions answered in our live Q&A

Have your say

The Gazette’s weekly Fylde Football web chat will be taking place this lunchtime.

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton and Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick will be looking back at the 0-0 draw between the two sides in the first Fylde coast derby of the season.

They will also be discussing all the key talking points from Blackpool’s 4-2 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last night.

There is also plenty to discuss off-the-field for Blackpool, with a hearing to decide how long the Oystons will have to pay Valeri Belokon taking place this morning.

