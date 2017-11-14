VIDEO: Bowyer dedicates Manager of the Year award to Blackpool players

Gary Bowyer dedicated his North West Football Awards Manager of the Year gong to his Blackpool players after they achieved promotion from League Two last season.

Bowyer was recognised for his sterling work steadying the ship at Bloomfield Road before leading the club back to League One at the first attempt in his first season in charge.

Bowyer receives his award

The Seasiders’ promotion, sealed in a 2-1 win against Exeter City in the play-off final, came after Pool had suffered back-to-back relegations.

After receiving the award from host Dan Walker, Bowyer said: “We just concentrated on the football because that’s the only thing we could do, that’s the only thing we have control over.

“This award is a massive credit to the players because we don’t have many supporters in the ground but they didn’t use that as an excuse.

“They just concentrated on the football and they produced some good football last year.

Bowyer at the 2017 North West Football Awards

“Someone told me the best way to get promoted is at Wembley and it was true.”

READ MORE: I won't buy Blackpool FC vows AFC Fylde owner Haythornthwaite

When asked by host Dan Walker if he had spoken to Karl Oyston since last week’s news, Bowyer replied: “Yes I spoke to him today (Monday) but there’s nothing for us to discuss about that.

“It was more to do with me badgering him for more money for January.”

When asked if any money will be made available, Bowyer joked: “He said he’d come back to me next week.”

The two other names on the shortlist were Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Phil Parkinson, whose Bolton side won automatic promotion to the Championship.

Other top managers in the North West, such as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, weren’t even shortlisted.

Meanwhile, Blackpool’s Kelvin Mellor and Fleetwood Town’s Cian Bolger missed out on the League Two and League One player of the year awards respectively.

Mellor, who won The Gazette’s player of the year award last season, lost out to Accrington Stanley’s Sean McConville.

Bolton Wanderers’ David Wheater beat Bolger to the League One award.