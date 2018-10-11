VAR to be used for Blackpool's Carabao Cup clash at Arsenal

It has been confirmed VAR will be operation during Blackpool's Carabao Cup fourth round clash against Arsenal.

It was announced this summer by the EFL that video assistant referees could be used at all Carabao Cup fixtures played at a Premier League stadium this season.

The competition organisers have now confirmed the technology will be used in six fourth-round matches, including Blackpool's trip to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, October 31.

The EFL said: "Fans in the stadium will be kept abreast of in-game developments with the same notification process put in place for supporters as was used in the recent Community Shield as the video officials, based remotely at Stockley Park, assist the referee in ONLY four match changing situations:

- Goals

- Penalty/no penalty decisions

- Direct red cards shown or not shown (second yellow cards are not able to be reviewed)

- Mistaken identity

The EFL says the emphasis of the experiment is to focus on "clear and obvious" errors.

The EFL added: "In this way, the system aims to minimise any interference with the flow of the game and maximise the advantages of reviewing the video replays.

"Given the subjective nature of football and a desire to maintain the flow and spectacle of the game, the system is not intended to achieve 100% accuracy in every decision.

"The original decision of the referee on the pitch can only be changed if a video review shows a clear and obvious error.

"Club and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) will be responsible for keeping fans at the stadium informed, with messages bearing the following information used as appropriate on screens present at each selected fixture:

- VAR Check in Progress

- VAR Check In Progress – Checking Goal

- VAR Check In Progress – Checking Penalty

- VAR Check In Progress – Checking Red Card

- VAR Check In Progress – Checking Mistaken Identity

- VAR Check Complete

- VAR Check Complete – Original Decision Overturned